KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,422.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.