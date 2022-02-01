Karura (KAR) Hits Market Cap of $44.47 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Karura has a total market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

