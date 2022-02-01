Katalyo (KTLYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,145.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $698,832.28 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

