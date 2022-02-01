Kava.io Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00190021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00391164 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

