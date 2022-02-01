Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $157.81 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Trade Desk worth $157,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

