Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $313.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.01. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $871.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

