KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of KBR opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

