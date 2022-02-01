KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.99. 14,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,134,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

