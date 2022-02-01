Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kelso Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

KIQ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 6,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,943. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

