Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) rose 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 138,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 169,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

