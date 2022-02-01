Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 2,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELTF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

