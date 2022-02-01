Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kemper by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

