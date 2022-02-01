Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,595 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $42.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,212. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

