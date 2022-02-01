Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading 4% Higher

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.