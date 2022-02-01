KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.05 million and $69,636.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

