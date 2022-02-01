Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $166.45. 9,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,988. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

