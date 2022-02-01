Kineko Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1,281.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.43 or 0.07159047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.99 or 1.00200796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

