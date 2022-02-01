Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.12. 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,340,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

