Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Acquires £37,500 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($50,416.78).

KWG traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.30 ($0.34). 148,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of £54.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.97. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.46).

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

