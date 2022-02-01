Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

