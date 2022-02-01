Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Stock Holdings Increased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.16% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,687,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,955,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.