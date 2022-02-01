KIWIGO (KGO) Price Down 0.6% This Week

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $411,659.02 and approximately $62,921.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

