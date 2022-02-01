KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

