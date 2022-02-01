Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.14 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and $2.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.00596114 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

