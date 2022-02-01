Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Knowles worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Knowles by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,911 shares of company stock worth $6,460,858 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

