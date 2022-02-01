Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 22526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNCAY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

