Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.