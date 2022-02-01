Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
