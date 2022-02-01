Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce sales of $411.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $413.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $637.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.