Krios Price Up 342.1% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 361.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $272.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 342.1% against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00331394 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

