Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Trading Down 1.7%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

KRNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Krones alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.