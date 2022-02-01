Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 186,474 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

