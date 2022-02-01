Kuai Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $927,109.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $927,109.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 380.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.