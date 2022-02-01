Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

