Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) recently:

1/28/2022 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 339 to CHF 270. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 316 to CHF 325.

1/20/2022 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a CHF 330 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 293 to CHF 278. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

12/14/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.