Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

