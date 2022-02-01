Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0141

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $133,523.01 and approximately $983.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002252 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

