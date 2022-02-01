KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $2,767.43

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,767.43 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010118 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00333884 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.