L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 113.6% in January

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

