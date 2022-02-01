LABS Group (LABS) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $1.73 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

