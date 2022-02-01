Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $589.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $486.92 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

