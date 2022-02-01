Lambda Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

