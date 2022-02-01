Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $656,016.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $656,016.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.