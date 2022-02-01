Lanceria (LANC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,604.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $30,604.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.