Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)’s share price traded down 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

