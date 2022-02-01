Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 8,400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,147. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

