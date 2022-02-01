Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 90,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00.

MKC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. 45,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,147. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

