Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.15. Lawson Products shares last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 8,053 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $441.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.02.
About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
