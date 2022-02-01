Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.86% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,423,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGAC stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

