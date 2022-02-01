LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) by 533.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.67% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDHA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

