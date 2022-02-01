Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 789 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23).

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 290.19 ($3.90). 10,595,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.23. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 246.80 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.34) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.42).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

